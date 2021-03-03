Nollywood veteran actor, Sadiq Daba, passes on after brief illness

Nollywood veteran actor and presenter, Sadiq Daba, has been reported to have passed on, barely a week after falling in at home.

Daba, who became prominent following his role in different Television series, was said to have passed on at about 8:30 pm on Wednesday at a hospital in Nigeria.

As gathered, death of the actor, who previously battled cancer, came few days after her wife, a civil servant, was promoted to the post of Permanent Secretary in public service.

Confirming Daba’s death, a close friend, Dr. Joe Oke-Odumakin, stated that the famous presenter on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) had been ill for a while before his demise.

She said, “We have lost Sadiq. It is so painful because I spoke to him a few days ago when his wife became a permanent secretary. I called his number some hours ago but his son picked it. I told him to give the phone to his father but he told me that his father is gone. I had to ask; gone to where?

“His wife just called me now and we spoke. She said that she was at the morgue. I asked what happened and she told me that about a week ago, he had been ill but he had been home and that he went to the hospital late afternoon today.

“She explained that he had not been eating much and that as soon as they got to the hospital, they started conducting different tests on him including COVID-19. They put him on oxygen but he died around 8:30 pm,” she added.

It would be recalled that four years ago, Daba announced that he had been diagnosed with Leukemia and Prostate Cancer and was supported with fundraising by several Nigerians.

The deceased whose acting career came to prominence in the late 1970s after starring in a famous TV series, Cockcrow at Dawn and was recently featured in blockbuster movies like Citation, October 1, among many others.