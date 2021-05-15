Nollywood quarterly movie production drops to 46% during 2021 Q1

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has disclosed that the country’s entertainment pride, Nollywood, recorded a 54 percent decline in production during the first quarter of 2021 as against 903 in 2020 Q4.

During the quarter under review, January-March, the industry could only produce 416 movies, which was over 400 lesser than the outcome recorded during last year’s Q4 (October-December)

In the quarterly statistics released by the bureau yesterday in Federal Capital Territory Abuja, NBS revealed that “Nollywood Movies Production Data – Q2 2017 to Q1 2021”,

Although the agency did not give reason for the sharp decline in the number of movies released to the market, it stated that the decrease indicated a decline of 53.93 percent quarter on quarter.

It also said that the number of movies produced in Q1 2020 stood at 407, indicating a growth of 2.21 percent year on year, adding, Lagos State had the highest number of movies produced by location in Q1 2021 with 149 closely followed by Onitsha with 140 movies.

However, Benin and Bauchi recorded the least with two movies each, just as it noted that the statistics were collected from the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and verified and validated by the NBS.

