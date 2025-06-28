Nollywood filmmaker dies after prolong illness in Canada

The family of popular Nollywood film producer, Kayode Adewumi, has confirmed the demise of the movie director, saying he died after a prolonged illness in Canada.

As gathered, the filmmaker, who was pronounced dead by medical experts in Toronto, was said to have died after losing the battle against cancer.

Announcing the young movie producer’s death on Saturday, the family, in a short statement released through his social media handle, stated that Adewunmi, popularly referred to as Kayode Peters, was a brave man who fought for many months to conquer the illness.

According to the statement, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Kayode Peters Adewumi, who passed on peacefully this morning June 28, 2025, in Toronto, Canada.

“KP braved, challenged, and conquered a long-time illness until his last breath this morning.

“KP, a cherished son, husband, father, brother, and friend, a gifted filmmaker, actor, and producer whose work inspired many. Beyond his talent, it was his kindness, warmth, and generous spirit that truly defined him. He touched countless lives, both on and off the screen, and will be deeply missed.”

Peters was best known for creating the sitcom Flatmates in 2004 and serving as executive producer of its successor, My Flatmates,

He began his artistic journey with Theatre 15 at the University of Lagos. He later moved into television, producing popular series like Twilight Zone and Papa Ajasco and Company.

His transition into film included directing 13 Letters (2019) and Crazy Grannies (2021), among others