Nollywood actresses, others storm SCID office, kick against Baba Ijesha’s planned release

Nollywood actress, Comedienne, and other concerned Nigerians have stormed the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) office in Panti, Yaba over alleged plans to release the Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly called Baba Ijesha, from the law enforcement agency’s custody after been alleged to have defiled a seven-year-old child.

The protesters, who defied the scorching sun to express their displeasure over plans to release him, stormed the premises and demanded that Baba Ijesha must not be granted bail considering the evidence brought against him by the child’s foster mother and a Nigerian Comedienne, Damilola Adekoya, popularly called Princess.

Accompanying Princess on the protest march on Thursday were Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, activists, Adetoun Onajobi, Yetunde Adekoya, and others advocating for girls protection across the state.

As gathered, Princess was also said to have cried during the demonstration but was quickly consoled by her colleagues and other protesters who persuaded her to wipe her tears and assured her that they would stand with her until Omiyinka is arraigned before court.

Ojo, in a video obtained by The Guild, disclosed that the Nigerian Police has assured that the suspect would not be released from custody considering the allegations leveled against him.

She said: “We are here at Panti, and he (Baba Ijesha) is still here. They are not bailing Baba Ijesha. We are here and we have sorted it out, We are not backing down on this”.

The protest came barely 24 hours after reports came that a directive had been given to the law enforcement officers for the release of Omiyinka from custody to prevent violation of the law.

It was learnt that the development was also considered due to the ongoing strike by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), courts had ceased sitting and the suspect could not be detained indefinitely without trial.

The source, however, said the investigation into the recent allegation against Omiyinka revealed that he did not defile the victim, adding that when she was questioned, the victim confirmed the same.

