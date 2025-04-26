Nollywood actress welcomes first child 6yrs after marriage

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi and her husband, Ugochukwu Chike-Mbah, are celebrating the arrival of their first child—a baby boy—after nearly six years of marriage.

The joyful news broke on Friday, April 25, 2025, when Alichi shared a series of stunning maternity photos on her Instagram page, captioned with the Bible verse: “He made everything beautiful in His time” (Ecclesiastes 3:11) .

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities. Fashion designer Medlinboss, who styled Alichi’s maternity shoot, confirmed the baby’s gender in a heartfelt message, referring to the newborn as a “miracle baby boy” . Actress Amarachi Igidimbah also celebrated the news, affectionately calling Alichi “Mummy Bomboy.”

This milestone comes after Alichi publicly addressed the pressures she faced regarding motherhood. In previous social media posts, she expressed frustration over comments urging her to be “next in line” whenever she congratulated colleagues on their pregnancies. Her recent announcement has been seen by many as a testament to patience and faith.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, have been open about their journey and are now embracing parenthood with immense gratitude. Fans and well-wishers continue to flood social media with messages of love and support for the new parents.