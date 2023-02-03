Nollywood actress under EFCC net for mishandling new Naira notes

In a bid to caution Nigerians against continued tampering with the country’s currency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced an investigation on a Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, for spraying and stepping on newly redesigned notes at a party in Lagos.

Omoseyin, who is also a cosmetologist, was apprehended along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, following an intelligence report on her conduct at a party in the state.

At the point of arrest, the EFCC disclosed on Friday that a Range Rover and iPhone mobile devices were seized from her by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Fraud Related Offences Commission, (ICPC).

As gathered, Omoseyin was picked up ICPC following an intelligence report after a video of her spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned Naira notes at a party surfaced online.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the EFCC argued that she was also seen in the viral video flaunting wads of the new Naira notes.

According to the statement, the suspect was subsequently handed over to the EFCC on Thursday, February 2, 2023 for further investigations.

EFCC stated that the 31-year-old conducts were an offense and contrary to Section 21 (5) of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Act, 2007.

“The suspect will be charged to court once investigations have been concluded”, the EFCC added.

