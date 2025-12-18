Nollywood actress sues pastor over broken marriage promise

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has taken her long-standing dispute with popular clergyman Pastor Chris Okafor to court, filing a ₦1 billion lawsuit over an alleged unfulfilled promise of marriage.

In the lawsuit filed at a Lagos High Court through her legal counsel, Synergy Law Partners, Okafor, the founder of Grace Nation International, was accused of breaching a commitment to marry the actress after a relationship that reportedly began in 2017.

The suit alleged that Ogala’s claims arose after she transferred significant funds, including ₦45 million, and participated in family events and engagements at Pastor Okafor’s residence in Ojodu Berger, Lagos, based on the promise of marriage.

The case details how the alleged broken promise caused her emotional, psychological, and reputational harm, with the Nollywood star claiming she has been unable to move on after spending several years with the clergyman.

Ogala’s legal team is seeking ₦1 billion in aggravated and general damages and has given the cleric 21 days to respond, warning that failure to do so will result in formal court action.

As of press time, Okafor had not publicly responded to the lawsuit or the claims contained in the legal notice, and no official statement had been issued by him or his ministry addressing the allegations.

The case is expected to attract significant media attention due to the prominence of both parties and the sensitive nature of the allegations.