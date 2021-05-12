Nollywood actress sues colleague, demands N500m over defamatory statement

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken legal action against her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi, over his defamatory statement regarding the ongoing molestation case involving Baba Ijesha and a 14-year-old girl, and has demanded N100m as payment for damages caused by his ‘defamatory publication’.

The actor, Fabiyi has earlier staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding the bail and release of the embattled actor, Baba Ijesha who has been held by the Lagos State police for allegedly molesting the minor.

Fabiyi has also alleged that his colleagues, Iyabo Ojo and Damilola Adekoya, promised to kill Baba Ijesha if granted bail or release.

Reacting to this, Iyabo Ojo, in a letter through her Lawyer, The Maverick Forte Legal said that during Fabiyi’s protest defamatory statements were inscribed on placards some of which read, “Nigeria Police please allow the law to dictate to you, not Iyabo Ojo, Princess and co. Please release Baba Ijesha.

“Iyabo Ojo and Princess promised to kill Baba Ijesha if released on bail in this era??”

In the letter, Ojo denied making any statement to kill Baba Ijesha or unlawfully interfering with the statutory responsibilities of the Nigeria Police Force.

The civil suit which Ojo posted on her official social media accounts reads, “Take further notice that consequent upon your false, odious, malicious, vexatious and ludicrous statement and publication against our client which were broadcasted through your Instagram handle, viewed by a huge number of people and further published by several online blogs and newspaper outlets stemming from your orchestrated scheme that has so far damaged our client’s hard-earned reputation, vilify her integrity, rubbish her professional career as a businesswoman, entertainer, and artiste, and more so caused our clients children grievous trauma and anxiety since the publication of your defamatory statement.

“It is expedient to state that your defamatory publication has lowered our client’s estimation in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society. Our client has equally suffered huge stigmatization by business partners, mental agony, restlessness, public scorn, emotional distress, professional indignation, intense psychological trauma, vilification, and financial losses by the sudden withdrawal of business patronage by clients and customers.”

Ojo writes to Yomi Fabiyi demanding the retraction of his defamatory statement and a public apology. “publishes a full retraction of the said defamatory publication on his Instagram handle for seven consecutive days and acknowledges that the allegations are false, misleading, and entirely defamatory of client’s character.” Stressed that it must further be circulated and published by select media outlets.

According to the civil suit, Yomi Fabiyi has 14 days to tender a public apology to Iyabo Ojo, N100 million damage, or face further legal action. “Also, N100m must be paid as damages for the unjustifiable injury and losses occasioned by our client caused by your defamatory publication.”

