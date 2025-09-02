Nollywood actress’ loses son one-month before husband’s 71st birthday

The Nigerian film industry is in mourning following the sudden passing of Ayomikun, the only son of veteran Yoruba actress Peju Ogunmola.

Ayomikun reportedly passed away just a month before his father, Sunday Omobolanle, popularly known as “Papi Luwe,” is set to celebrate his 71st birthday on October 11.

Ogunmola’s colleague and renowned actor, Odunlade Adekola, shared the heartbreaking news through a post on his social media handle on Tuesday.

Odunlade, who acknowledged the gravity of the loss, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and those closely associated with the deceased.

“This is a big LOSS, God will console you ma …… and the whole family. E LE YI PO OOO.”

Similarly, popular actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo extended his heartfelt condolences to Peju Ogunmola and her family, joining colleagues and fans in expressing deep sympathy and support during this painful period of loss.

“Life has written a line too heavy for the stage… Today, we mourn with our dear elder, a thespian whose heart now carries the weight no mother should bear. My thoughts and prayers are with you, ma. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”

As of now, the exact cause of Ayomikun’s death remains uncertain, as the family has yet to release an official statement regarding the circumstances surrounding his passing.

MORE DETAILS COMING..