Nollywood actress slumps, dies inside house 

A fast-rising Nollywood actress, Esther Odeniyi, popularly called While Berry, has been reported to have died after she slumped inside her home.

As gathered, the actress’ death was discovered barely three days after slumping inside house and died minutes after.

A colleague of the deceased, Bakare Zainab, confirmed the heartbreaking development through her official social media handle on Friday.

According to the actress, White reportedly collapsed in her apartment, which led to her death. She further urged anyone who knows her family to get in touch.

“Ahhh Berry. Esther Arike ooooo. Eleyi dun mi o. I am not quick to type Rip. But please anybody that knows Esther’s family should contact them, she slumped 3days ago and her corpse is still in her house.

“Posting this so we can get information on how to get her families”