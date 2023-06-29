Nollywood actress passes on @62 after prolonged ailments

Barely weeks after Yoruba Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi died, another veteran Yoruba actress, Sidikat Odunkanwi, popularly called Iyabo Oko has been confirmed to have passed on at 62years.

Iyabo Oko was pronounced dead by medical experts after all efforts to ensure that she is revived proved abortive.

The actress demise was confirmed on Thursday by her daughter, Bisi Aisha, through a short statement released on her official social media handle.

According to her daughter, the actress who battled an undisclosed ailment died yesterday.

The multiple movie cast actress daughter said: “It is well with your soul mummy, RIP. Wurami. Rest in peace.”

Another actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, also confirmed her death, described the development as shocking.

Daramola-Salako, who expressed her shock on the demise through her social media page, wrote: “and finally we lost her.. rip Iyabo Oko, we did our best but God knows best”

Before her demise, the 62-year-old actress battled with ill-health which caused her to take a long break from the movie scene.

Recently, one of her daughters, Olamide, disclosed that her mother was diagnosed with ischaemic stroke about five years ago but kept her health issues away from the public.

She was born on the 15th of November 1960 in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State.

Sidikat had stage names such as “Iyabo Oko” “Apoti Aje” Sisi Mama”.

