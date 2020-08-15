Nollywood actress, Omotola, tests COVID-19 positive

Nollywood superstar, Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde, has confirmed testing positive to coronavirus and assured her fans that she would get over the ailment soon.

Jolade-Ekeinde said that this was the reason she had stayed away from the public view to prevent community transmission of the virus in Lagos State.

The multi-award-winning actress revealed her Covid-19 status on her official social media handle on Saturday, urging Nigerians to adhere strictly to the preventive measures.

While in isolation, the actress revealed that she had ensured not to lose touch with happenings in the state, just as she commiserated with family of two victims of a fallen container in Ilasamaja axis of Lagos State.

The victims were staff of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and passed on last month when an articulated truck skied off its lane and fell on the commercial bus conveying 27-year-old Chidinma Ajoku and her friend at Ilasamaja bus stop end of Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

Jolade-Ekeinde urged the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to introduce policies and programmes that could prevent future occurrences in the state.

“Hello All, I know Mist if you Have been Wondering where I’ve been. Well, I Contracted Covid. I have been ill, in Isolation and Now getting better. More on this detail of this soon.

“However, I have been Reading on the devastating News of How our Youths are Needlessly Dieing getting crushed by Trailers/containers! This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled! This can happen to anyone and enforcements cannot be taken lightly on this Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu!!

“Please do something!!!!! I am Releasing this video that was shot some time ago Now as I feel the need to. Thanks for your Love and Orayets as I recover fully, Nigeria Needs to get busy”.