Nollywood actress, Omotola, cautions unemployed ladies against marriage

The Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has cautioned ladies without employment or financially stable not to venture into marriage, just as she described finance as the major tool for marriage sustenance.

Jalade-Ekeinde noted that any lady without any concrete means of funding that venture into marriage had automatically prepared herself to be imprisoned in the union that she was meant to have a say.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actress disclosed that what assisted her marriage, even though getting married at age 18, was that she was already working and had become wealthy before signing up for the union.

She said, “One must apply wisdom or common sense in everything one does. People cannot say that because I married at 18, therefore they can also do it. The question is, ‘are you ready for marriage’? When I was 18, I was ready. I had been working since I was 15-year-old and I had become a millionaire at the age of 18. That is a fact that a lot of people don’t know.

“I had my own money. I was not dependent on any man. Moreover, my father died early, so I was already responsible for my younger siblings. I was like their mother at that time, so I was very mature and financially prepared.

“One should not marry a man when one is not financially stable. If one does that, one would be going into slavery or better still, prison. If any of my children, after considering all these factors, say they are ready for marriage, we (parents) would meet the person and if we like them, we would give them our blessings”.