Nollywood actress, Ogunmola, returns to acting 1month after son’s death

Veteran Nollywood actress, Peju Ogunmola, has announced her return to acting, barely one month after losing her only child, Ayomikun Omobolanle.

Ogunmola stated that the decision to return to stage where her passion lies was not that she had forgotten her only child but the return was to continuously immortalize the young man.

The actress, who is married to popular comic actor Sunday Omobolanle, known as Papi Luwe, announced her return in a post on her social media page, expressing gratitude to her fans and colleagues for their prayers and support during the mourning period.

She wrote, “A new month, a new dawn. The past months have been heavy, but your love, prayers, and condolences have carried me through the storm. Today I rise, stronger, grateful, and ready to embrace my passion again. The screens have missed me… and I’m back, doing what I love most.”

The tragedy occurred in September 2025, when Ogunmola and her husband lost their son in Ibadan after what the family described as a brief illness. The news shocked many of their colleagues and fans nationwide.

Speaking through the family’s spokesperson, Yemi Amodu, the family dismissed rumours circulating online about the cause of Ayomikun’s death.

He said, “We wish to clearly state that Ayomikun did not pass away as a result of any bathroom accident, contrary to false reports being circulated online. He was briefly unwell, and despite the best efforts of the medical team, he peacefully answered the call of his Creator.”

Ayomikun reportedly passed away just a month before his father, Sunday Omobolanle, popularly known as “Papi Luwe,” is set to celebrate his 71st birthday on October 11.