Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, hits seven million Instagram followers

By News Desk

42years old Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has joined the league of celebrities to hit over seven million followers on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

The mother of two, who recently acquired a building in Lekki, several months ago accused her husband, Lanre Gentry, of domestic violence.

In a short message on his Instagram to announce the achievement, the actress said: “Big Thank You to my amazing 7 MILLION FOLLOWERS y’all are the real deal! Love each and everyone of you”.