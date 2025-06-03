Nollywood actress, husband part ways 4yrs after wedding

Nollywood actress Biola Bayo has announced the end of her three-year marriage to her spouse, Oluseyi, over unresolved marital issues.

Bayo, who revealed this after all efforts to reconcile proved unsuccessful, stated that she and her partner had been separated for some time.

According to the actress, while she continues to bring joy to her audience through her “Talk to B show”, she often finds herself crying in private, and she and her estranged partner have agreed to peacefully co-parent their two-year-old child.

Biola Bayo broke this news in a heartfelt post on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, coinciding with her former partner’s birthday.

Although the actress admitted to going through intense emotional stress during the 14 months of separation, she chose not to disclose the full details of what led to the breakdown of the marriage.

In her words, “@biolabayo1: Happy birthday to my ex-husband and my baby daddy. I pray that grace will abound unto you. I pray you find peace in all your ways. May God continue to light your path and bless you beyond your expectations, in Jesus’ name.

“Yes, you heard me right! My husband and I have been separated since April last year, but we have decided to maturely and peacefully co-parent our dear son, who means everything to us.

“To everyone that feels disappointed, I’m sincerely sorry. I wished it worked, but it’s better to stay alive to tell the story. Please keep us in your prayers.

“While I go about making other people happy during the day, my pillow has been drenched with tears almost every night for the past 14 months. But I draw strength from Christ, who loves me eternally and gave Himself for me.

“Let’s learn to be kind to people—you never know what someone is going through until they speak up. SAY UNTO THE RIGHTEOUS, ‘ALL IS WELL!,” she concluded.