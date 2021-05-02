Nollywood actress, hubby welcome first child

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, and his husband, Lateef Lawal, have announced the arrival of their first child, barely a year after their wedding ceremony in Lagos State.

They described the arrival of their baby as the end of mockery that had trailed their wedding since last July which was attended by few friends and relatives.

Speaking on the baby’s arrival, Anjorin hinted that she was delivered of the baby at a hospital in Miami, Florida, United States (US) yesterday.

In a statement released through her social media handle, the Nollywood actress gave all thanks to God for judging the content of her heart and not by how fellow humans judge her activities.

“Oba Aresan Makun has done it again. He judge based on heart not by how you are jugde by human. Oba Peganmire has ended my shame completely.

“Join us celebrate Allah’s favour he has blessed us yet again. It ended in praise. Alhamdulillah. DATE:1/5/2021 LOCATION: MIAMI FLORIDA USA.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

