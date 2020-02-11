Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, hits 10m Instagram followers

By News Desk

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has become the first among her colleagues to break the 10 million followers’ barrier on the Instagram, which has become the platform where celebrities show off to the world what they are doing and what had been done.

The 42years old, who abandoned legal profession for acting, has become one of the funniest women in Nigerian movie industry since she debut with blockbuster movie, Jenifa, which has now become a series.

Since she turned her hit movie ‘Jenifa’ into a series, she has continued to win more fans over, which resulted into the geometric progression in her instagram fan base from little above six million last year to 10 million on Tuesday.

Akindele announced the achievement in a short-video on her Instagram page, thanking her fans for encouraging her and holding on tenaciously her own brand of entertainment.

For our Nigerian celebrities, it’s been a bittersweet story on the social media app as they get as much love and an equal amount of shading, dragging and calling out which sometimes gets really messy.

Despite the shortcomings, these celebrities have continued to amass huge numbers of followers. The numbers keep increasing depending on the influential strength of the celeb. So guys, as at the time of publication, these are the ten most followed Nigerian celebrities on Instagram.