Nollywood actress faults Lagos Govt. allegation on street cooking

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has pushed back against allegations by the Lagos State Government that she engaged in street cooking during a recent charity visit to vulnerable children, clarifying that the activity did not take place on the road or obstruct public movement.

Martins said the meal she prepared for street children was not cooked on a walkway or main road as alleged. According to her, the activity took place in front of a palace and was monitored by security personnel, ensuring it did not disrupt traffic or constitute a public nuisance.

The actress made the clarification on Sunday in a public response addressed to the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, after being called out over her charitable outreach for the second time.

According to her statement, “I would like to respectfully clarify that I did not cook on the walkway or on the main street. The meal was prepared in front of the King’s Palace under the supervision of security personnel, and the activity took place far from the main road, ensuring it did not obstruct traffic or create any public nuisance.”

The Nollywood actress explained that the visit was motivated by an emotional desire to reconnect with the children she had previously supported through her charity initiatives.

She noted that while passing through the area on several occasions, the children often appealed to her to return and cook with them as she had done in the past. Martins said she eventually decided to spend time with them and prepare a meal as a way of rekindling the bond she shares with the children.

“The visit was simply born out of an emotional moment. I had deeply missed the bond I share with the vulnerable street children in that area,” she stated.

Martins also highlighted that her foundation operates a dedicated charity kitchen donated to support structured feeding programmes. According to her, the facility was provided through the generosity of Seyi Tinubu to ensure that such outreach efforts are conducted in a more organised environment.

She stressed that her foundation has continued to utilise the kitchen for its regular feeding programmes and that her brief return to the location was not intended to violate environmental regulations.

Despite defending her actions, the actress acknowledged the concerns raised by the Lagos State authorities and issued an apology if her gesture was perceived as inappropriate.

“However, if my actions were perceived as inappropriate in any way, I sincerely apologise. I hold the laws and environmental standards of Lagos State in the highest regard,” she said.

Martins further assured the government that future cooking activities connected to her foundation would be carried out strictly within the charity kitchen provided for the initiative.

She concluded by commending the efforts of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment in maintaining order and sanitation across the state.