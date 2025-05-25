Nollywood actress dies after heart attack in UK

A Nollywood actress, Tolani Akintunde, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after suffering from a heart attack in the United Kingdom (UK), a development that has attracted reactions from many experts in the entertainment industry.

As gathered, the actress’s family and friends were said to be very much in mourning over the loss that came at the time they never expected, considering how she had ensured sound health often.

The deceased actress who became popular through her role in the television series, ‘Everyday People’, was said to have passed on with hopes of nurturing her child to adulthood.

The tragic news was first shared by media personality and Best of Nollywood Awards organiser, Seun Oloketuyi, through his social media handle.

Before relocating abroad, Akintunde made a name for herself in Nollywood, starring in popular TV soaps like ‘Everyday People’ and ‘Palace’, both produced by Tajudeen Adepetu and aired in the early 2000s.

Having established herself as a key figure in the Nigerian movie industry, Akintunde relocated to the United Kingdom, where she launched a new career and ventured into business.

Akintunde’s demise came days after her junior colleague, and plus-sized model Monalisa Stephen passed away after complications related to low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

Two months ago, veteran actress Nkechi Nweje died after a brief illness. She was laid to rest a few days ago in Anambra State with Peter Obi in attendance.