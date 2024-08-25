Nollywood actress dies after childbirth

Nollywood actress, Sharon Okpamen, has been pronounced dead by medical experts following complications resulting from after childbirth.

The Nollywood community has been thrown into mourning since the news of her demise broke out on the internet.

Announcing the unfortunate incident via his verified Instagram page on Sunday, popular movie producer, Stanley Ontop, said Sharon tragically passed on after spending days in a coma following childbirth.

He wrote: “Nollywood Actor and Producer, Sharon Okpamen has unfortunately passed on. It’s a sad day for Nollywood & the Edo entertainment industry.

“Sharon, who was a filmmaker, actress, entrepreneur & humanitarian, has left a significant void in the industry.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace, Amen @sharonokpamen It can only get better Shalom!!!”

Her death came barely three years after she was awarded the Best Actress by Edo Cultural Arts and Stars Awards.

The actress has been at the vanguard of Edo cultural renaissance by consistently churning out her movies in local Benin language featuring homegrown talents.

A multi-talented act, the actor also has a number of language-based songs which has gained popularity among lovers of Benin culture within Nigeria and in the Diaspora.