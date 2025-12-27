Nollywood actress dies @43 after brief illness

Nollywood actress and producer Allwell Ademola has been reported dead at the age of 43, barely five months after celebrating her birthday.

The exact cause of her death has not been officially disclosed, however, sources revealed that the actress reportedly suffered a heart attack at her home.

Her death was announced on Saturday by her colleague, actor and producer Odunlade Adekola, in a brief statement shared on his official social media platforms.

Allwell Ademola was a granddaughter of the late Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, a highly respected Nigerian jurist and former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Throughout her career, she produced and directed over 50 movies, including False Flag and Mimi’s Voice, and wrote scripts for notable films such as Eti Keta.

