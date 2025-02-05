Nollywood actress dies @35 after brief illness

Popular Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu, has been reported dead at the age of 35, barely four years after laying her father to rest.

The exact cause of her death was not immediately disclosed, but sources said that the actress passed on after a brief illness and would be buried on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Her death was disclosed on Wednesday by an actor, Emeka Okoye, in a short statement released on his official social media handle.

Okoye, who expressed shock over the actress’s death, noted that her death has deprived him of the opportunity to appear in more movies with the deceased.

He said: “Rest in peace sis. Pat Ugwu. So we no get to work again? Death whyooo? God please. Rest in peace PAT. May your soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.”

The actor also shared his concerns about the recent deaths in the entertainment industry, describing the demise of actors and actresses as serious impact on the country’s entertainment industry.

“God please protect all my colleagues, especially those I am close to. This unusual death is frightening. I proclaim life to everyone close to me this 2025 in the precious blood of Jesus. Amen”, he added.

Many Nollywood actors and actresses, including Rita Edochie, Destiny Etiko, Nkechi Blessing, and Kevin Mike, reacted and expressed their shock over the development.

Destiny Etiko commented, “Jesus noooooo.” Kevin Mike also expressed his shock, saying, “Chai, just woke up this morning to hear the death of one of our crew and casts Pat Ugwu. Rest in peace dear.”