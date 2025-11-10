Nollywood actress denies supplying Regina Daniels drugs

Nollywood actress Uche Montana has dismissed allegations by the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, accusing her of supplying drugs to his wife, Regina Daniels, describing the claims as false and an attempt to tarnish her reputation.

The allegation follows Nwoko’s claim that Regina’s siblings and close friends, including actresses Sonia Uche and Uche Montana, were sabotaging his wife’s rehabilitation process.

“Unfortunately, Sammy, Destiny, some of their siblings, together with a few of their friends, notably Sonia Uche Montana among others, constantly defied those instructions,” the lawmaker alleged in a statement.

“They would come into the house uninvited, sometimes forcing their way in, and would bring her the same drugs she was being treated for,” Nwoko added.

However, Montana, in a short Instagram post, distanced herself from the allegations, emphasizing that she has no connection whatsoever to the matter in question.

The Nollywood star noted that her decision to publicly address the issue was driven by a desire to correct misinformation circulating in the media and to preserve her personal peace and integrity.

The actress further appealed to the public to disregard any unfounded claims linking her to the controversy, stressing that her focus remains on her career and personal well-being.

According to Monatana ” I wasn’t going to say anything, but i feel it’s important to clear the air. My attention has been drawn to a circulating post that appears to link my name to certain claims.

“For clarity, i have no involvement or connection to the situation described. This note is simply to set the record straight and protect my peace.