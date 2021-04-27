Nollywood actress tie marriage knot with Fiancee

A Nigerian Nollywood actress and producer, Biola Adebayo, also known as Eyin Oka, tied the marriage knot with her Fiancee on Tuesday after years of being together.

The excited actress, who has finally settled down with the love of her life took to her verified social media account to announce the good news as she got married to her best friend.

As gathered, both had their court wedding in a registry on Tuesday with the presence of friends and families, including celebrities who came to rejoice with them.

A fellow actress, Allwell Ademola, also took to her official social media account to share a video of the couple while congratulating them.

The dark-skinned and beautiful actress, filled with passion as regards this new journey in life, wished herself and her husband a happy married life. She explained her decision to be with her husband till the end of the line.

The newly wedded actress, in the post where she shared a video of herself and husband together, wrote:

“Happy married life to us babe. I said Yes! and today we started a journey forever.



“This journey “ This journey called marriage “ as assertive as I can be with many things in life, definitely not sure I am with “marriage” my fears have held me down for so long but then I held unto his word and “I believe “ I do not believe in my strength or ability but I believe in the one that knows the end even before it begins (The Alpha and Omega) I dropped all my fears and worries at the feet of the Lord Jesus, I’ll do my part and I’ll leave God to perfect the rest.



“Don’t expect perfection from us because we’re not but our God is and we have put him at the center. Babe, thanks for choosing me to walk the “Journey” of life with you, I wholeheartedly choose you above anyone else.



Rejoice with me! It’s the beginning of a new dawn. ROAD TO FOREVER! #SAA21″