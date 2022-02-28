Nollywood actor, Williams, passes on @ 81 after protracted illness

A veteran Nollywood actor, Lari Williams, has been confirmed to have passed on at the age of 81, following a long illness that kept him out of the movie industry.

As gathered, the Octogenarian, who was famous for his role in many soap operas, was said to have died peacefully at his home in Ikom, Cross River State.

Some of the soap operas that brought fame to the deceased actor and endeared him to many viewers include Village Headmaster, Ripples, and Mirror in The Sun.

The death of the actor was confirmed through a statement released on Monday by the family, disclosing that the thespian died on yesterday.

During his lifetime, Williams was a poet, playwright, and celebrated actor both in live theatre and on screen, earning him a prestigious national honour; Member of the Order of the Federal Republic in 2008.

Williams was the first president of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria and had a career that spanned over five decades, mentoring many young actors and acresses.

After graduating from the London School of Journalism, he proceeded to study English at Morley College and then drama at the Mountview Theatre School and Stratford E15 Acting School, England to become a professional actor.

“He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Burial arrangements will be announced soon,” the statement read.

