Nollywood actor, wife part ways over infidelity, other issues

A multiple awards winning Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod, and his wife, Desola, have parted ways, ending their over six years marriage on allegations of infidelity and other sundry issues.

The actor and his former wife before their separation had four children, who were all boys, and were previously seen as a happy couple by many before allegations of infidelity which started in 2018 degenerated and both parties could not manage it.

Separation between both parties was disclosed by Desola through a shot message on his official social media handle on Tuesday.

The former wife announced her divorce barely 24 hours after she celebrated Afod, who had become an household name in the Yoruba section of the Nollywood industry, on his birthday.

Desola described her separation with Afod as good news and asked fans and followers on social media handles to pray for the children and her as they go through another chapter of their life.

According to her, the good news you wanna hear. I left Kunle Afod.”

Before the announcement, she had during the birthday celebration disclosed that Afod remains the biological father of her four children.

She said: “Happy Birthday Daddy Omiayo, Desire, Imodola, Yiyenitemi. May God bless you on your birthday and always.”

However, checks revealed that she had already unfollowed him on Instagram and other social media handles to express her displeasure over the husband actions.

Four years before they finally divorced, Desola had raised alarm over Afod’s extramarital affairs with other Nollywood actress and warned anyone still dating her husband to desist.

She noted that these ladies, who were seeking the husband attention, would not let her and the kids enjoy their husband.

The allegations raised by the actor’s ex-wife attracted several concerns and argument from both Afod’s colleagues and his fans and later caused and a huge uproar.

She said: “For all the actresses and upcoming actresses that have f**ked with Baba Omiayo, I dare you all to be in the same location with him. Then you will see the relaxed Desola. Just because I have been quiet.”

Before deciding to marry Desola, Afod had earlier welcomed a daughter with an ex-lover who have both relocated to United States.

Afod had over the weekend visited the former lover and the daughter, displaying the food and other activities organised to welcome him to United States.

