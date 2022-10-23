Nollywood actor, wife end 4yrs marriage over unresolved differences

A Nollywood actor and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gideon Okeke, and his wife, Chidera, have ended their four years marriage over both parties’ inability to resolve differences.

As gathered, the marriage finally crashed barely two months after disagreements between the actor and his wife intensified and all efforts by friends as well as relatives to resolve their differences proved abortive.

The separation was confirmed on Sunday by Okeke through his official social media handle, just as he appealed to Nigerians for prayers for him and the children.

He noted that his plans were that they could resolve all differences between them but all efforts to make the marriage work had continued to prove abortive.

The former BBN housemate stated that rather than to allow people narrate his story, he has decided to announce dissolution of the marriage.

He, meanwhile, appealed that no one should try and call or send Short Messages (SMS) to both parties as they begin to go their separate ways.

“You wouldn’t believe it if I told you that I’m separated from my marriage right? No, you wouldn’t. So grab a seat. It is in the interest of clarity and a clear conscience that this becomes imperative. But yea…’ breakfast reach me too. Las las’.

“It’s been a hard hot pill I’ve had to swallow and boy, it sure humbles one. This public service announcement wouldn’t be so important (to me), but for the trap that I find fame to be sometimes. Gagged.

“But as I look to the future. I pray for my boys. Such lovely boys. Please put us all in your prayers, no pity party. They need mum and dad sane, sound, and strong for the fulfillment of their best interests and we are working towards it. Hard! I thank God. And I thank you for rooting for us. One life, many stories.”

“Please don’t call, don’t text, as we work our way to a final dissolution. These processes take a toll on one as you may know. God bless you all,” he added.

