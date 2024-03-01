Nollywood actor, Sisi Quadri, passes on @44

A Nollywood actor, Quadri Oyebamiji, who is popularly known as Sisi Quadri, has been confirmed dead at the age of 44.

The death of Sisi Quadri, who became famous for his comic relief in movies, was disclosed by his colleagues.

They disclosed that the veteran actor died on Friday and would be buried in accordance with his faith.

Confirming his death, a Nollywood actress, Abiola Bayo, described Sisi Quadri’s death as a shock to her and many thespians.

Bayi, in a short statement on her official social media handle, said: “You will be greatly missed, Sisi Quadri. May your soul rest in perfect peace”.

Sis Quadri was renowned for his exceptional comedic talent and his ability to deliver cutting insults with finesse.

This trait endeared him to many movie watchers around the country.