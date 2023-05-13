Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, passes on after prolong ailment

A veteran Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 57 after a prolonged illness that took him away from the movie set.

As gathered, the deceased actor died in Jos, Plateau State capital, where he was receiving treatment after all efforts to identify cause of his prolonged ailments proved abortive.

On Saturday, it was learnt that the actor had been pronounced dead by medical experts at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) where he was receiving treatment after relocating to the state to live with the sister.

Sources at the hospital disclosed that the actor had died on Monday May 7, but the family was said to have directed that the information be kept secret until they finalised their burial plans.

According to sources, disagreement between his siblings is the reason his death took almost a week to be made known.

The real cause of his demise has not been made known at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, his remains were said to have been deposited at the JUTH morgue pending when the family would conclude their arrangements.

