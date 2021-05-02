Nollywood actor recommends Princess, others arrest after subjecting foster child to molestation

Following a child molestation CCTV footage released on Sunday, Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has recommended the arrest of the foster mother of the victim, a Comedienne, Damilola Adekoya, popularly called Princess, and others connected to the footage showing where Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, also known as Baba Ijesha was assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Fabiyi, after watching the footage released, described the molestation video as a disturbing image and condemned the act of involving the young girl in the act.

The actor blamed Princess and others involved in the scripted act, saying they shouldn’t have made the step of using the child as an instrument of gathering evidence on Baba Ijesha who was said to have also molested the girl seven years ago.

He said the foster mother’s decision of using the child as a trap to have caught the suspect and by involving her all in the name of gathering evidence was unacceptable and a wrong decision.

He alleged that Princess followed an idea rendered to her without caution or seeking the right knowledge, saying “If the girl was your child, can you make her go through such trauma again in the name of gathering evidence?”

Fabiyi, in a statement titled “It is a criminal offense to molest a child and to use a minor as a trap to gather evidence.” on his official social media handle, recommended the arrest of the victim’s foster mother.

The actor who had earlier demanded CCTV footage of the incident where his colleague allegedly sexually abused the minor has condemned Baba Ijesha’s act after the footage of the crime committed was released to the public.

Fabiyi further called on Nigerians to embark on a peaceful protest in demand for the arrest of all those connected to the CCTV footage and images, adding that the child should not have been set up that way.

The statement read, “It is disturbing and unfortunate viewing the images of the released CCTV footage of a minor been sexually abused by a senior colleague, Lanre Omiyinka a.k.a Baba Ijesha. There is no excuse for this act. I condemn this act, it is embarrassing and disappointing.

“I have carefully waited for reliable options before jumping to a conclusion as done in a civilized society, a stance a handful misconstrued as supporting the suspect, it is a shame a handful in Nigeria still engage in social media recklessness in the name of the social media age. NOWHERE HAVE I SUPPORTED OR CONDONE SUCH, someone just placed the idea and many without caution jumped on it. If you are not enlightened, SEEK KNOWLEDGE.

“The only person free from arrest and prosecution is the young lady. Several red lines were crossed, IGNORANCE is never an excuse. The key question every honest person should be asking is, “if the girl was your child, can you make her go through such trauma again in the name of gathering evidence? Where are the social services and domestic violence units in Lagos State? Shelve press release and sentiments, swing into action.

“The law is sacrosanct and we all can agree a lot more needs to be done TO PROTECT CHILDREN IN NIGERIA. I am sad, we have failed many innocent children and it is time we rise to this challenge, THE WORLD IS WATCHING. Every Nigerian who honestly feels for the poor girl should take to the street in a peaceful protest, demand arrest of all connected to these ugly images, it is a cause worth risking everything for, do it for humanity and every innocent child.

“However, sentiment should never be an excuse to abuse the rights of every suspect or persons connected, that is the only way to achieve peace, fairness, justice, and development. Thanks to the Lagos Police Commissioner and officers for their meticulous investigation and efforts so far. A society patient to balance a story seldom gets misled or stands with lies. The media are doing a good job too. We want a safer Nigeria for every child.”

