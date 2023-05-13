Nollywood actor passes on after brief illness

A veteran Nollywood actor, Adedigba Mukail, popularly called Alafin Oro, has been reported to have passed on after brief illness.

Alafin Oro, as gathered, died barely three months after other actors and actresses as well as fans celebrated him on his birthday.

The deceased, during the celebration, announced publicly that he was battling with an ailment.and urged his fans to pray for him.

Alafin Oro’s death was confirmed by his colleague, Kunle Afod, who described the deceased actor as Yoruba mobile library and that the actor’s death marked the end to a source of knowledge.

Afod, in a short statement on his official social media handle on Saturday, stressed that the movie industry would surely miss his deep knowledge of Yoruba culture.

According to Afod, Alafin Oro died in the early hours of today (Saturday). The friend of the popular actor added that he would surely be missed.

“Another library is burnt down today. A great philosopher. An icon with so much Yoruba knowledge

“A lover of God Alafin Oro. You departed this sinful world early hour of today. May your gentle soul rest in peace”.

