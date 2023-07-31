Nollywood actor passes on after 7yrs ailment

A Nollywood actor, Musiliu Ajikanle, popularly called Mufiu Olosha Oko, has been confirmed dead after losing a seven years battle with stroke in the country.

The actor was said to have died days after a popular cleric, Gabriel Agbala, started a fundraising programme to assist the sick artiste get proper medical care.

But while the efforts were being intensified, the actor’s sickness deteriorated and he was said to have died in his resident on Monday and was expected to be buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

The actor’s death was confirmed by his colleague, Saliu Gbolagade, in a short message posted on his official social media handle with a picture of the actor.

He wrote: “Ina Lilah Waina Allah Rajiun God gave each of us the gift of life, and God gifted us with eternal life. Rest well my dear friend Musiliu Ajikanle Your footsteps can never be filled, nor your love ever forgotten. May the blessings and peace of a good life lived follow you into heaven”.

Yoruba movie celebrities like Fathia Balogun, Portable, and Sola Kosoko expressed their condolences in the comment section, wishing Musiliu eternal peace.

It would be recalled that Agbala visited Ajikanle in his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, an event that marked a turning point in the life o the actor.

The cleric started a fundraising campaign to support Musiliu’s medical treatment and well-being, but the efforts were yet to yield the desired result before the actor passed on.

Agbala is known for his philanthropic endeavors and unwavering dedication to assisting people in need, mostly Yoruba movie veterans like Iya Gbonkan, Suebebe, Pariolodo, others

The Cleric played a crucial role in assisting Pariolodo and Iya Gbonkan by raising millions of naira to help them complete their houses and purchase a new car.

