Nollywood actor passes on @60

A Nollywood actor, David Osagie, has been reported dead at the age of 60 after returning to his hotel room from a movie location in South East region of the country.

The actor, known for playing the role of King in movies, died hours after he was on a movie set.

Our Correspondent reported that the Actor died yesterday in his hotel room after filming a movie in the South East region.

Ngozi Ezeh, a Nollywood actress confirmed Sir Osagie’s death on her Instagram handle on Wednesday.

On Instagram, she wrote: “I hate to say this but we have lost another Nollywood king, Sir David. He wasn’t sick, it just happened. How do we explain this, another loss in Nollywood. Oh Lord have mercy. I Mourn again oh.”

Actress Ibiwari wrote: “This can’t be explained oh, he filmed yesterday and went back to rest hoping to resume shoot today but never woke up.

“Another King role interpreter is gone.What is this oh God”, she posted.

Tributes to the late actor has been on social media since the news of his death, may his soul rest in peace.

The deceased who was also a scriptwriter, producer and professional talent developer. He is survived by a wife and children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

