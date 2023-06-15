Nollywood actor passes on @57

One of the prominent actors in the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, Brymo Uchegbu, popular called Don Brymo, has been confirmed to have passed on after a brief illness in the country.

As gathered, the actor, who prominently plays the role of king in movies, had relaxed at home to recover but could not wake-up from his sleep.

The actor’s demise was confirmed by one of his colleagues, Mayor Ofoegbu, who is also a well-known director in movie industry.

Ofoegbu, in a short statement on his official social media handle, described the development as shocking considering the plan they had laid down and were about the execute them.

He said; “Plan for tomorrow but live for today. Tomorrow is not guaranteed,” accompanied this with a condolence message.

“I wrote those lines on my WhatsApp status yesterday evening. My man, my 5 & 6, Don Brymo Uchegbu, passed in his sleep.

“I received the shocking news this morning and had to verify from his family. Chai! Don Brymo my manchi. It’s had to say goodbye. Nnukwu nwa na Enugu ukwu,” the movie director added.

Brymo, who hails from Anambra State, was born in 1966 but officially joined the film industry in 2000 and has acted in several flicks.

