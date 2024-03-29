Nollywood actor, Orji, departs for post-surgery treatment in UK

Nollywood veteran actor, Zack Orji, has been reported to have left the country for the United Kingdom (UK), to undergo post-surgery treatment.

The actor left Nigeria days after he undergone two brain surgery to correct some lapses discover inside his head.

In pictures obtained by The Guild on Friday, Orji was seen at the international wing of the airport with a relative and their luggage presenting themselves for check ahead of the flight.

The actors journey abroad confirmed the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, claim that he had undergone two surgeries in the country and would require medical treatment in UK to complete the healing exercises.

“Zack is never in a position of seriously needing attention as we speak, if not because of privacy, I would have just connected him on the phone here, you will see him.

“He just needs a post-surgery evaluation abroad, which we are gradually gathering money to send him abroad for that.

“He has survived two brain surgeries, he is in good health, and he is speaking. For somebody to wake up and say that Zack has passed on is inhuman.”