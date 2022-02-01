Nollywood actor, Oloyede, passes on after brief illness

Nollywood Yoruba actor, John Adewuni, popularly called Tafa Oloyede, has been reported to have passed on after a brief illness in Osun State.

As gathered, the veteran Osun-born actor was pronounced dead by medical experts at his residence in Arowomole, Kajola axis of Osogbo, the state capital.

The death of the actor was confirmed on Tuesday by the Secretary of the Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPPAN), Ademola Oyedokun.

According to him, the veteran actor has passed on and his body has been deposited at the mortuary pending when the family would announce the date for the burial.

It would be recalled that the veteran actor ventured into acting in 1974 and has featured in many movies that had earned him fame across the country particularly within the Southwest region of Nigeria.

Oloyede, who enjoyed fame after featuring in a movie titled Akanji Oniposi, also featured in movies including Jaiyesimi, Ayanmo, Ekuro Oloja, and Orogun, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

