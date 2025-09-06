Nollywood actor loses son 1month to 55th birthday

Barely one month to his 55th birthday, Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has lost his son who was pronounced dead by medical experts.

The actor, who is expected to celebrate his birthday on October 14th, became the second celebrity to lose his child after her female colleague, Peju Ogunmola, lost her only son.

The 54-year-old actor confirmed the development on Saturday through a short statement released through his official social media handle.

The terse statement did not provide details on what ailments his son’s lost the battle against before medical experts pronounced him dead.

In the short statement accompanied with a photo of the child, the actor said, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Ya Allah, You are the Knower of all things. Rest on, Dear son, champ.”

Following the announcement, Chatta’s colleagues and fans flooded the comments section with messages of condolence.

The development comes days after veteran actress, Peju Ogunmola, also lost her only son, Ayomikun. Ayomikun, who was in his early 30s, died in Ibadan earlier this week.

The two incidents have thrown the Nollywood community into mourning, with colleagues and fans expressing shock at the double tragedies.

Chatta had in June recounted how he lost his first child, a daughter, years ago.

He attributed her passing to financial hardship and inadequate medical care.

Chatta revealed that he had to bury his daughter in an old wooden Coca-Cola crate after failing to afford a proper coffin.