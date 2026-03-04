Nollywood actor faults Rufai Oseni’s style of interview

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has publicly criticised broadcaster Rufai Oseni of Arise TV, accusing him of disrespectful conduct during television interviews.

Edochie made the remarks in a video that he shared on social media, where he elaborated on his frustrations with Oseni’s interviewing style.

In the clip, he questioned Oseni’s interviewing style, saying it makes guests uncomfortable and lacks the courtesy expected of professional journalists.

He challenged Oseni’s authority to question political leaders and other public figures if he cannot treat guests respectfully.

The actor also referred to a past incident in Lagos, where Oseni was reportedly stopped by traffic officials for driving in a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane.

According to Edochie, Oseni failed to apologise at the time and allegedly invoked his connections, including contacting the Lagos State governor, a detail Edochie claims was captured on video.

“How can you invite someone and make them feel uncomfortable? The first thing a journalist should do is make the guest feel at ease,” Edochie said, adding that telling guests they are “free to walk out” is insulting and unbecoming of a media professional.

The comments have sparked online debates about media professionalism, with some supporting Edochie’s position while others argue that public disputes distract from broader conversations about journalism ethics.