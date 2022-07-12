Nollywood actor dumps APC over Tinubu’s running mate choice

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the party’s presidential candidate and national leader, Bola Tinubu, picked Borno State former governor, Ibrahim Shettima, as his running mate ahead of the next year’s election in the country.

Okonkwo said that his decision was made after Tinubu decided to pick Shettima, a Muslim, and denied Northern Christians the opportunity to contest for the seat on APC platform.

He noted that the party’s decision to support it’s candidate choice on bases that Northerners would not vote for a non-muslim during 2023 election indicated that APC does not practice the ideology stated in the party’s constitution.

The actor argued that if the Nigerians from the North, irrespective of their religious believes, could vote for a southern Christian as president, there was no bases that they would not do so for their keen that has embraced other faith aside Islam.

Okonkwo, who was former member of the APC presidential campaign council, announced his decision to leave the APC through a letter written to the party chairman for Nkpunano ward in Nsukka, Enugu State, yesterday.

According to the letter, Eecall that joined APC because of its Constitutional vow, as true Progressives and Patriots, to eliminate all forms of discrimination and social injustice in Nigeria, thereby building the nation a nation which will guarantee equal opportunity for all and ensure mutual and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“Those ideals are now alien to the APC, with their unfortunate decision to paint our Muslim brothers in bad light, by insinuating that the Muslims in Nigeria will not accept or vote for a Northern Christian as Vice-President to pair with a Southern Muslim.

“If Muslims could vote voluntarily for Southern Christian Presidents, it is then a fallacy to insinuate that they cannot accept a Northern Christian Vice-President. This will permanently destroy the political viability of Northern Christians in Nigeria, if allowed to stand.

“Being the convener of the Campaign for Equity and Justice in Nigeria, and as a former member of APC Presidential Campaign Council, which resisted same religion presidential ticket in the past, I can no longer continue to lend my name to these abnormalities in the interest of our peaceful co-existence, integration and progress of our beloved country.”

