Nollywood actor dies in South Africa

The Nigerian entertainment industry is in mourning following the death of Nollywood actor and content creator Odira Nwobu, who passed away five months after surviving a life-threatening car crash.

In June 2025, the Anambra-born actor survived a serious accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway that claimed multiple lives. He was hospitalized and recovered from injuries sustained in the crash.

It was reported that Nwobu died in South Africa after returning home from a night out at a local club, where he had been socializing with friends. According to witnesses and social media users, the actor had gone out for leisure before his death.

Veteran filmmaker Arthur Scoot, who confirmed the news on Monday, noted that Nwobu had a history of high blood pressure, which may have contributed to his passing.

Fans and industry colleagues have taken to social media to express grief and disbelief. Many highlighted the tragic irony of surviving a near-fatal accident only to reportedly die months later.

Blogger Awuzie Frankline mourned the actor on Instagram, writing, “God, why! ODIRA, why leave us… How can you return from South Africa lifeless?”

At the time of reporting, no official statement had been released by Nwobu’s family or management, and the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed.