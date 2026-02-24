Nollywood actor and content creator, Bamidele Oluwatope, popularly known as Okemesi, has been pronounced deād after prolonged illness.

As gathered, Okemesi, who went into a coma after having complications from medication given to him during a recent hospital stay.

The actor’s death was announced by his colleague, Jeff Owolewa, popularly called Tony Montana, on Tuesday through his social media handle.

While announcing the actor’s demise, he disclosed that the doctor pronounced him dead at exactly 11:50 a.m.

He also said the family has taken his body to the mørgue and that funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Tony Montana commended those who supported Okemesi during his illnēss, particularly through donations and prayers for the actor.

He also asked the public to stop sending money to the donation account, saying it would soon be deactivated.

Before his dēath, Okemesi’s health had seriously declined. In a viral video, he asked for help, explaining that he was bāttling serious health prøblems and did not have stable accommodation. He also said he believed his illnēss was caused by a spiritual attāck.

He first received treatment at Island Hospital and was later moved to Osogbo in Osun State, where he said prayers and spiritual help improved his condition for some time.

Okemesi became popular through comedy skits, social media content, and talent competitions like De9jaSpirit Talent Hunt, where his stand-up comedy gained attention.

He was loved for mixing English, Yoruba, and his Ekiti dialect in his performances.

He also acted in several Yoruba and Nollywood movies, including Dearest, produced by Kunle Afod, as well as Aborisade, Mebamu, and The Order.

His dēath is a pāinful løss to his family, fans, and the Nollywood industry. May his soul rest in peace.