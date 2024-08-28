Nollywood actor dies after brief illness 

A Yoruba Nollywood actor, Yusuf Olorungbede, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after a brief illness.

As gathered, Olorungbede, who had been sick for a while, was said to be getting better but suddenly the treatment relapsed.

Following the development, the artiste was placed on life support to assist him get better but the move failed.

The actor’s colleagues announced his death yesterday through videos and pictures on their social media handles.

Announcing his death, Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, wrote on her verified Instagram handle, “We lost Yusuf Olorungbede… We submit to God’s Will. Thank You Everyone!”

Another actor, Oladimeji Peter, wrote on his social media handle, said: “It is Sad to hear you are gone.

“As an Actor you gave me courage, you are the first director that will invite me to movie locations and pay me, not just that alone, my feeding and personal accommodation were settled without stress, how will I write up my stories in this industry and slide your name EGBON????Ko possible through you I met a lot and I learnt so much from you. Good night Boss man, Yusuf Olorungbede”.