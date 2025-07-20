Nollywood actor dies @75 after prolong illness

The Nigerian film industry has been plunged into grief following the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Tom Njemanze, who passed away on Friday, at the age of 75.

Njemanze, a legendary actor known for his commanding performances and versatility, reportedly died after battling prostate cancer for several months.

A filmmaker, Stanley Ajemba, who confirmed the actor’s demise through social media yesterday, said “It’s another sad period. He has succumbed to his ailment and passed on yesterday. May his soul rest in peace. Nollywood loses another legend”.

During his illustrious career, Njemanze starred in some of Nollywood’s most iconic productions, including Issakaba, Pounds and Dollars, Atosa, Osuofia in London, Igbotic Love, and Brain Box. He was regarded as a cornerstone of the industry’s early years and a role model to many younger actors.

In his final months, Njemanze had publicly appealed for financial support to undergo critical treatment for prostate cancer. Sources say the actor became bedridden as his condition worsened, receiving care until his death.

Tributes have flooded in from fans, colleagues, and stakeholders across the entertainment industry, all mourning the loss of a man widely seen as a pillar of Nollywood.

His death has once again raised concerns about the welfare of ageing actors in Nigeria, with many calling for sustainable structures to support veterans facing health and financial hardships.

Tom Njemanze is survived by his family, industry colleagues, and a vast body of work that continues to influence Nigerian cinema. Funeral details are expected to be announced by his family in the coming days.