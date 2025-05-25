Nollywood actor battles for life after assault during movie production

Nollywood actor, Godwin Nnadiekwe, is fighting for his life after suffering internal bleeding caused by an on-set assault involving fellow actor Zubby Michael.

The incident took place during a film shoot earlier this week when Michael delivered an unscripted kick to Nnadiekwe’s chest, causing him to collapse and sustain serious injuries.

Nnadiekwe’s management confirmed that the artiste is hospitalized through a statement released yesterday:

“We regret to inform you that Actor Godwin Nadiekwe was rushed to the hospital this evening. He is undergoing treatment for internal bleeding following an incident involving a kick on the chest during filming with his colleague Zubby Michael.”

Prior to the official statement, Nnadiekwe took to Instagram to share his experience, emphasizing that the kick was not part of the scripted action and highlighting the lack of immediate medical support on set. He expressed concern over the absence of insurance policies and first aid measures in Nollywood productions, stating:

“When we’re working without insurance policies or readily available first aid, unexpected physical actions like this, even if accidental, can have real consequences…

What if something more serious had happened?”

The incident has sparked discussions within the Nollywood community about the importance of adhering to scripted actions and ensuring safety protocols are in place during film productions. As of now, Zubby Michael has not publicly commented on the matter.

Nnadiekwe’s management has assured the public that he is receiving the best possible care and will provide updates on his recovery. The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has been notified of the incident.

The Nollywood community and fans have expressed their support and well-wishes for Nnadiekwe’s speedy recovery.