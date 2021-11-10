Nobel Laureate, Malala, lover tie nuptial knot in UK

The Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, popularly called Malala and her lover, have tied the nuptial knot behind closed doors in United Kingdom (UK).

Malala and her lover, who was reported to be the General Manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Center, Asser Malik, performed the ceremony Birmingham with only family members in attendance.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, have tied the knot to become partners for life.

The Pakistani activist for female education, who survived being shot at aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native country in 2012, described the day and the union as special that was not meant to be attended by all.

Announcing the union through a short message on her official social media handle, the activist stated that the marriage marked the commencement of a new chapter in her career.

Malala, who celebrated her birthday last barely four months ago, yesterday said: “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life”.

She is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her personal courage and her eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women.

In Pakistan, her activism has divided public opinion. As recently as July this year, Malala told British Vogue magazine that she was not sure if she would ever marry.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” she was quoted as saying in a lengthy profile.

The activist comment drew mixed reactions from many social media users in Pakistan and globally at the time

