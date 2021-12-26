Nobel laureate, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, passes on @ 90

Nobel laureate and anti-apartheid advocate in South Africa, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, has been pronounced dead by medical experts at the age of 90.

Tutu’s death comes just weeks after that of South Africa’s last apartheid-era president, Frederik de Clerk, was confirmed dead at the age of 85.

Announcing death of the nonagenarian on Sunday, the country’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, said the churchman’s death marked “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans”.

According to the president, Archbishop Tutu had helped bequeath “a liberated South Africa to the generation yet unborn.

The president described Tutu as one of the country’s best known figures across the country and abroad for his contribution to South Africa development.

A contemporary of anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, he was one of the driving forces behind the movement to end the policy of racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 until 1991.

He was awarded the Nobel prize in 1984 for his role in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system.

Ramaphosa said Tutu was “an iconic spiritual leader, anti-apartheid activist and global human rights campaigner”, just as he described him as “a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.

“A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world.”

Ordained as a priest in 1960, he went on to serve as bishop of Lesotho from 1976-78, assistant bishop of Johannesburg and rector of a parish in Soweto. He became Bishop of Johannesburg in 1985, and was appointed the first black Archbishop of Cape Town. He used his high-profile role to speak out against oppression of black people in his home country, always saying his motives were religious and not political.

After Mandela became South Africa’s first black president in 1994, Tutu was appointed by him to a Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up to investigate crimes committed by both whites and blacks during the apartheid era.

He was also credited with coining the term Rainbow Nation to describe the ethnic mix of post-apartheid South Africa, but in his latter years he expressed regret that the nation had not coalesced in the way in which he had dreamt.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

