No vigils, crossover events for churches, mosques in Lagos- Sanwo-Olu

Following the surge in coronavirus cases in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered churches and mosques to suspend vigils and crossover events across the state.

Sanwo-Olu added that the 12am to 4 am curfew imposed by the Federal Government would be enforced strictly in the state to flatten COVID-19 curve.

The governor, who gave the directives on Thursday while sharing experience of his personal battle against the dreaded virus during a press briefing held at the State House, Marina, stated that the full weight of the law would be brought on anyone that failed to adhere strictly to the protocols.

He stressed that the emergency required to tame the second wave of the virus would not permit public gatherings and crowding, especially in Yuletide when religious centres would be holding services and vigils.

“All over the world, Christmas period is associated with gathering, merriment, and traveling, which all, sadly, contribute to the spread of the virus. We must now seek to minimise as much of these activities as we can, at this time. Let this Christmas be a period of sober reflection.

“The quicker we are able to tame this raging virus, through responsible behaviour, the higher the likelihood that we will enjoy a 2021 that is not as restrictive and challenging as 2020. By acting responsibly, we are not doing only ourselves a favour, we are doing other people favour as well, especially those among us who are elderly or medically vulnerable.

“There are not meant to be any gathering. The curfew set by the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) and the PTF (Presidential Task Force on COVID-19) is still active. There is a national curfew from 12 midnight to 4am and that has to be respected. No night vigils in any form.

“The instructions are there and all of the restrictions are in place as set by the PTF and the Lagos State Safety Commission. So, there are no vigils anywhere. This is just one Christmas, we will have many Christmas. So, you can have your prayers at home.