No power disconnection to non-paying customers during lockdown – IBEDC

By Temitope Akintoye,

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (IBEDC) have said that there will be no power disconnection to its non-paying customers through out period of lockdown in the nation, and that it would ensure uninterrupted power supply with aim to ease adherence to government stay-at-home directives.

It explained that the body was aware of economic repercussions of the deadly coronavirus pandemic on people, and that the no-disconnection policy was aimed at alleviating some of pressures which Nigerians have faced since advent of the novel disease in the country.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO), IBEDC, John Ayodele, assured its customers that the disco remained a customer-centric company and that the move to stop customer disconnection during the lockdown period had been taken in best interests of the people.

Speaking in a statement issued on Friday, Ayodele said the company would also make uninterrupted power supply available to consumers so as to ease adherence to government lockdown directives and make staying at home more bearable for its customers.

He added that IBEDC had also complied with government precautionary directives against spread of covid-19 amongst its staff through measures including physical contact limiting, implementation of stay-at-home orders for non-essential staff, among others, and urged for customers to also comply with the lockdown order.

The COO stated that despite coronavirus prevention methods which had been put in effect, essential duty staff were still on hand to attend to customer complaints during the lockdown period, and that the company’s electronic payment platforms were available for use by costumers.

“As much as it is within our remit and control, we will ensure regular and steady supply of power to make the stay at home order more bearable bearing in mind the attendant challenges and pressure that this pandemic has brought on us,”