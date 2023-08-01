No plan to suspend protest against fuel subsidy removal- NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has debunked reports that it has concluded plans to postpone the nationwide demonstration against petroleum subsidy removal, following the meeting with Federal Government representatives on workers demands.

NLC said that the Federal Government representatives led by Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbaabiamila could not demonstrate and convinced its members that their yearnings would be addressed by President Bola Tinubu’s administration after removing subsidy.

In a statement signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, on Tuesday, the agreived members stressed that the central government must ensure that its demands were okayed before they could shelve the demonstration.

Ajaero urged all chairmen of their chapters to ensuer that they do all nessesary, to maintain the req

According to the statement, we want to inform all Nigerians that we have just risen from a meeting with the federal Government where we sought to get them listen to the demands of the people and workers of Nigeria.

“The outcome of this meeting earlier today has however not changed anything or the course which we have set for ourselves tomorrow as custodians of the interests and desires of Nigerian workers and people.

“Nigerians are advised to ignore the work of fifth columnists who are working hard against the wishes of the people. We urge everyone to gather in our respective states and wherever we may be across the nation to give vent to this collective resolve”.

